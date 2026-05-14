Ukrainian court orders detention of former head of presidential administration Andriy Yermak

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has ordered a preventive measure “detention in custody“ against the former head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak, Ukrinform reports, citing judge Viktor Nogachevsky, BTA reports.

Yermak is suspected of corruption practices, including money laundering. The court has set a detention period of 60 days, counting from the moment of his actual detention, with the possibility of release on bail in the amount of 140 million hryvnias.

A number of restrictions will be imposed on him upon posting bail. These include an obligation to appear whenever summoned by the investigative authorities, the prosecutor's office or the court, as well as to notify any change of address or place of work.

In addition, Ermak will not be able to leave Kiev without permission, will be obliged to hand over his documents for travel abroad and wear an electronic tracking device.

He is additionally prohibited from maintaining contact with other individuals related to the case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Timur Mindych, as well as with certain witnesses in the case.