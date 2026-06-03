Germany sees chance for dialogue between Russia and Europe on Ukrainian conflict

A possibility is gradually emerging for the resumption of dialogue between Russia and European countries on the issue of the war in Ukraine, but the start of real negotiations is unlikely to be set soon. This was stated by a German government representative to “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

According to him, the key task is to create a reliable and acceptable format for talks that would be perceived as legitimate by European partners.

It is not yet clear who would take the leading role in such a process. However, the German representative indicated that there are serious reasons to expect that the E3 group, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom, will continue to play an important role.

According to him, the development of hostilities in recent weeks shows that the prospect of negotiations is a matter of months rather than weeks. He stressed that any future diplomatic initiative must be carried out in full coordination and with the consent of Ukraine.

The German official also emphasized the need for close cooperation with the United States. According to him, coordination between allies must remain the guiding principle, not competition between individual mediation efforts.

Berlin believes that only through concerted action between European countries, Washington and Kiev can a basis for future peace negotiations be created.