Trump has named Vance and Rubio as an almost unbeatable tandem for the 2028 elections.

US President Donald Trump said that a possible election tandem between Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be extremely difficult to win in the 2028 presidential elections. He said this in a podcast interview, quoted by “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

Vance and Rubio have long been among the names most often mentioned as potential successors to Trump in the battle for the Republican nomination after the end of his current term.

In recent months, Rubio has attracted additional attention with his active participation in White House briefings, where he received positive assessments from both representatives of the Republican Party and some Democrats. His performances were distinguished by a confident tone, a sense of humor and offbeat references to popular culture, including 1990s hip-hop music.

“I think J.D. and Marco as a team would be very difficult to beat,“ Trump said during the conversation with journalist Miranda Devine. According to him, the two work well together and demonstrate a strong mutual understanding.

With this statement, the American president once again fueled speculation about the future leadership of the Republican Party, although both Vance and Rubio have so far publicly downplayed the possibility of running for the White House in 2028.

The two continue to regularly participate in public appearances of the administration, defending the White House's policies on a number of key issues, including the conflict with Iran, which, according to analysts, is becoming an increasingly controversial topic in American society.

Although the next presidential election is more than two years away and there are still no officially announced candidates, the process of political positioning is already underway. In parallel, potential contenders are beginning to emerge in the Democratic Party, which suggests that the race for the White House in 2028 will be wide open.