Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an unprecedented aggression

Russia today accused Ukraine of killing eight civilians and wounding 11 in a drone attack on a passenger bus in the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk region, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The Russian-appointed head of the region, Denis Pushilin, said that a Ukrainian drone hit the bus when it stopped to pick up passengers in the village of Eenakievo in Donetsk region. The bus was traveling from Moscow to Simferopol in Russian-controlled Crimea.

Pushilin said Kiev forces had committed "another act of unprecedented, inhuman aggression."

There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine, which, like Russia, denies deliberately targeting civilians, Reuters reported.

Russian investigators said 53 people were on board the bus. They added that a criminal investigation had been opened into the "terrorist attack" and that efforts were underway to identify those responsible.

Video footage released by investigators showed the remains of the white passenger bus. Its metal roof was destroyed, its interior was completely burned out and all its windows were broken.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the attack was part of a Ukrainian "hunt for civilians", while the ministry's special envoy Rodion Miroshnik said the attack was intended to intimidate the civilian population.

Miroshnik accused Ukraine of using Western military and financial aid "to paralyze civilian transport links and create unbearable living conditions".

Russia carried out a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine last night, killing 23 people and wounding 130. Moscow said the attack was in response to a deadly Ukrainian attack on a dormitory in the Russian-controlled part of Luhansk region. Kiev denies targeting the dormitory deliberately.