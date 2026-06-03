Trump: I called Netanyahu "crazy" over strikes in Lebanon

US President Donald Trump confirmed information about a tense phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which he called him "crazy" over Israel's ongoing military actions against "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, BTA reports.

In an interview published today, Trump admitted that he was concerned about the impact of the conflict on diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran. According to him, the escalation in Lebanon is complicating and delaying the peace process in the region.

Despite the sharp tone of the conversation, the American president stressed that his relations with Netanyahu remain stable. According to him, the two continue to work effectively together and are connected by the fact that they lead their countries during a period of military conflict.

“We work very well together. I like Bibi very much. And I work very well with him“, Trump told the “New York Post“.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press, the recognition of the tension between the two leaders shows the growing pressure on the White House to make progress in negotiations with Iran. The ongoing conflict is affecting energy prices, creating economic uncertainty and becoming a political challenge for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

When asked how long the crisis could last, Trump avoided a specific time frame. He admitted that the strategic Strait of Hormuz could remain blocked until early September, but added that he expected the situation to be resolved more quickly.

The US president again demanded that Iran refrain from any actions that could lead to the acquisition of nuclear weapons, as well as to restore free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for global oil and natural gas supplies.

Trump also commented on the role of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that he remains committed to the negotiation process and continues to influence decision-making in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a lasting ceasefire remains uncertain. The fighting in Lebanon continues, and today an Israeli strike hit a car on a busy road south of Beirut just hours before a new round of talks between Lebanon and Israel was to begin in Washington.

It is not yet clear what the specific purpose of the attack was. Israeli forces usually explain such operations by the need to neutralize members of the pro-Iranian group “Hezbollah“.