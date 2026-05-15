Small plane crashes into Ohio home, two bodies found VIDEO

Two people in a small plane were found dead yesterday after the plane crashed into a house in Ohio and burst into flames, the Akron Fire Department said, The Associated Press reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries at the home after the crash, the department said in a news release. The home and another nearby had to be evacuated.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that the plane was a Piper PA-28.

Video shared on "Ex" shows a large column of thick black smoke rising over a residential neighborhood after the crash. The plane itself is not visible in the footage, but flames can be seen at the base of the smoke as it rises into the sky above nearby houses.