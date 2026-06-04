IAEA expresses concern over strikes near Zaporizhzhia TPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed deep concern over an attack near the Zaporizhzhia TPP, warning that it could endanger the only remaining power transmission line that currently supplies electricity to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ukrinform reported, citing a statement published by the IAEA in Aix, BTA reports.

"The IAEA was notified by the Zaporizhzhia NPP that the nearby Zaporizhzhia TPP (ZTP) – whose distribution point helps supply electricity to the Zaporizhzhia NPP – was subjected to heavy shelling this morning," the agency said.

The IAEA team stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP reported seeing light smoke in the direction of the thermal power plant and hearing sounds of military action.

The agency stressed that the incident raises serious concerns about the only remaining external power transmission line that supplies the nuclear plant.

"The incident raises serious concerns about the only remaining power transmission line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been interrupted several times in recent weeks, leaving the plant entirely dependent on emergency diesel generators for the electricity needed to cool its six reactors and avoid the risk of a nuclear accident," the IAEA stressed. "For now, the power line is still connected. "The ZTEC staff is currently hiding due to the attack, according to available information," the statement said.

On the night of July 2-3, the Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily lost its external power supply after the "Ferrosplavna-1" power line was disconnected, Ukrinform recalls.