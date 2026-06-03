Kaia Kalas: Russia is panicking over Ukrainian drone strikes

Russia is “panicking“ over the latest Ukrainian drone attacks, including the strikes that hit St. Petersburg. This was stated by the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kalas in an interview with Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

“This clearly shows the panic of the Russian side and explains why they are intensifying the attacks - they do not know what to do in such a situation“, Kalas said in Brussels.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones hit energy and military facilities in St. Petersburg on the opening day of the traditional economic forum. The Kremlin announced that it would undertake “systematic responses“ of such strikes.

Kalas pointed out that in response, Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets, which she said is causing the country to lose resources and positions in the war.

“Russia is losing money and people, and that is why it is stepping up attacks on Ukrainian civilians“, she said.

She added that restrictions on the Internet in Russia are likely aimed at limiting information among the population and preventing questions from being asked of the Russian leadership.

According to her, President Vladimir Putin is choosing a strategy of increased pressure and terror to weaken Ukrainian resistance and the resilience of European societies.

“We have not seen any real desire for negotiations from the Russian side,“ Kalas stressed, adding that Moscow is making maximalist demands without concessions.

The European Union is currently discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia aimed at limiting its ability to finance the military actions in Ukraine.