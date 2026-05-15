Four Russian civilians killed in Ukrainian airstrikes on Ryazan city and Belgorod region

The Russian city of Ryazan was attacked by the Ukrainian airstrikes, killing three people. Another 12 people, including children, were injured, Ryazan region governor Pavel Malkov said on his Max channel.

“Unfortunately, three people were killed and 12 injured, including children. All the injured were provided with timely assistance“, he said.

Ukrainian drone strikes killed one person and wounded three in Russia's border Belgorod region, which is often the target of Ukrainian strikes, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The region's general staff, in a post on Telegram, said that a drone hit a private house in the town of Graivoron near the border, killing one man. A second man was injured.

In a second incident, a drone exploded in a village near the border, injuring two people.

The governor of Belgorod Oblast was one of two regional leaders who resigned on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Shuvaev, a highly decorated veteran, as acting governor of Belgorod Oblast.