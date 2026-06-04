Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Army Can Use Up to 100 Ballistic Missiles a Month Against Us

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR) estimates that Russia is capable of using up to 100 ballistic missiles a month against Ukraine, while maintaining stable stocks of these weapons. The data was provided in response to a request from the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

According to GUR estimates, the Russian military-industrial complex maintains a high pace of production and plans to significantly expand its arsenal in 2026. Moscow is expected to launch up to 700 9M723 ballistic missiles, intended for the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex. The production rate of these missiles is estimated at around 55-60 per month.

Ukrainian intelligence also reports an increase in the production of PM-48U strike missiles, used by the S-300PM and S-400 air defense systems, which Russian forces also employ against ground targets. According to GUR, Russia plans to produce over 480 such missiles in 2026, a sharp increase from over 200 in 2025.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the country intends to launch up to 60 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles this year. These systems remain a key element in Russia's deep-strike strategy into Ukrainian territory.

The GUR summarizes that the combination of a stable monthly launch capacity, increasing production, and diversification of missile systems allows Russia to maintain constant pressure on Ukrainian air defenses.