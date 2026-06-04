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Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Army Can Use Up to 100 Ballistic Missiles a Month Against Us

Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Army Can Use Up to 100 Ballistic Missiles a Month Against Us

According to GUR, Russia plans to produce over 480 such missiles in 2026, a sharp increase from over 200 in 2025.

Jun 4, 2026 15:16 57

Ukrainian Intelligence: Russian Army Can Use Up to 100 Ballistic Missiles a Month Against Us - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR) estimates that Russia is capable of using up to 100 ballistic missiles a month against Ukraine, while maintaining stable stocks of these weapons. The data was provided in response to a request from the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

According to GUR estimates, the Russian military-industrial complex maintains a high pace of production and plans to significantly expand its arsenal in 2026. Moscow is expected to launch up to 700 9M723 ballistic missiles, intended for the Iskander operational-tactical missile complex. The production rate of these missiles is estimated at around 55-60 per month.

Ukrainian intelligence also reports an increase in the production of PM-48U strike missiles, used by the S-300PM and S-400 air defense systems, which Russian forces also employ against ground targets. According to GUR, Russia plans to produce over 480 such missiles in 2026, a sharp increase from over 200 in 2025.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the country intends to launch up to 60 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles this year. These systems remain a key element in Russia's deep-strike strategy into Ukrainian territory.

The GUR summarizes that the combination of a stable monthly launch capacity, increasing production, and diversification of missile systems allows Russia to maintain constant pressure on Ukrainian air defenses.