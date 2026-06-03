The European Parliament condemned the falsification of history between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. This happened after the EP adopted the EC report on the Republic of North Macedonia. The report contains two amendments concerning Bulgaria. For the first time, falsification of history was condemned. This was commented on by MEP Stanislav Stoyanov, who is the vice-chairman of the “Europe of Sovereign Nations“ (ESN) group in the EP, to FACTI.

“History must be based on objective facts. This is clear from the opinion of the European Parliament, and the document comments on Protocol 2, which is extremely important, as it is part of the Good Neighborhood Agreement. Skopje wants the protocol to be excluded, as it outlines very important commitments of the RSM to Bulgaria and Brussels in the negotiating framework on the path to the EU“, Stoyanov explained.

As is known, one of the important conditions for the RSM to join the EU is to include the Bulgarian minority in its Constitution, which is not happening. Earlier, Stoyanov participated in a press conference of the group in the European Parliament “Europe of Sovereign Nations“.





“We want to present to you our views, our goals and what the “Europe of Sovereigns“ is fighting for“ nations and what makes us different. What I want to emphasize to you most is that we are always ruled by reason, we seek a pragmatic approach and we seek a solution to the many problems that have been accumulating in the European Union in recent years. They are visible to everyone. I cannot help but note that the European Union has become extremely ideologized in recent years and is very much enslaved to different ideologies, be it economic or geopolitical. We - from the “Europe of Sovereign Nations“, in contrast to this approach, seek pragmatism, seek reasonable solutions, we seek dialogue, we seek diplomacy. You all know very well that we are surrounded by conflicts, by wars. One of the great wars is happening on our continent, unfortunately, the biggest since World War II. From the group of “Europe of Sovereign Nations“, we have always called for dialogue and diplomacy. And we will continue to do so, because for us peace is a value“, Stoyanov further explained.



“For years, the EU has been looking for a solution to the problem, through sanctions and through minimal diplomacy, to say nothing, but the result is visible to everyone. Of course, there is also the problem in the Middle East, which is of varying intensity, but we all do not feel the economic damage on us. And there are quite a few questions that are reasonably raised by different representatives of different industries, especially in agriculture, but not only because the impact of this problem is on the entire economy globally. What is Europe doing, what is the European Union doing in this direction to solve the problems… The challenges are many. Our approach is dialogue, talks, diplomacy. I also want to say that in practice we have managed to achieve some very good results so far, even though we are one of the small groups. I will mention only a few of them. We have very strong results in agriculture, where ultimately with our help we managed to take into account and send the decision on Mercosur for an opinion to the European Court. Of course, the Commission decided to implement it prematurely. But these are things that happen at the European level. Ultimately, we took the right position and requested an opinion from the European Court. With our help, we also managed to adopt in the European Parliament the new rules on migration, which allow for the accelerated return of illegal migrants outside the European Union,“ Stoyanov added at the press conference of the group in the European Parliament “Europe of Sovereign Nations“.