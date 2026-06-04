Russia has accused NATO of trying to strengthen its influence over Serbia through military exercises

Russia has accused NATO of using joint military exercises in Serbia as a tool for political pressure and expanding its influence in the region, News.bg reports.

According to Moscow, the Alliance's actions are part of a broader strategy to limit Russian influence in the Balkans and to gradually distance Serbia from its traditional ties with Russia.

The Serbian side points out that the annual military exercise “Platinum Wolf“, which began on June 1 with the support of the US European Command, aims to exchange good practices, increase professional skills and strengthen cooperation between the participating countries. Representatives of eight NATO member states are participating in the maneuvers.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO is seeking to expand its presence in the Balkans and tear Serbia away from Russia's sphere of influence.

“They are wrapping Serbia in their embrace like a boa constrictor,“ Zakharova told reporters.