Trump after conversation with Xi: Iran should not have nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump said that he discussed the situation around Iran with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that the two agreed that Tehran should not acquire nuclear weapons and that key sea straits should remain open to international shipping, BTA reports.

“We have solved many different problems that other people could not solve“, Trump said, quoted by world agencies.

At the same time, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official statement emphasizing that the conflict should never have erupted and has no reason to continue.

“A quick resolution of the situation is in the interests of both the US and Iran, as well as the countries of the region and the world as a whole. "as a whole," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Trump also used the occasion to highlight the progress in economic relations between Washington and Beijing. He said the United States and China had reached "fantastic trade deals," without providing specific details of the agreements.