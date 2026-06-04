IAEA calls on Tehran to cooperate fully and resume inspections

The UN nuclear watchdog agency sent a report to member states on Monday, reiterating its call for Iran to urgently inform the agency about what happened to its enriched uranium after last year's bombings and insisting that inspections be fully resumed, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“The Director General (of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Grossi) stressed to Iran that it is imperative and urgent to effectively implement the safeguards agreement under the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) and that its implementation cannot be suspended by Iran under any circumstances“, said the confidential report, which Reuters has.

The document acknowledges that the lack of access for IAEA staff to key nuclear sites in Iran is a “cause for proliferation concerns“.

“While the Agency recognizes that military attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and sites have created an unprecedented situation, it is crucial that it (the IAEA) be able to conduct verification activities in Iran without delay,“ the report also says.

According to the document, the IAEA estimates that Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium as of June 13, 2025, has not changed compared to previous reports.