Moscow Speaks: Russia Maintains Constant Dialogue with the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said that on Wednesday he had telephone conversations with US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and with the US President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The statement was made on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Interfax reported.

According to Dmitriev, there is a "constant dialogue" between Moscow and Washington, as the US side seeks to promote peace. At the same time, he accused European critics of this process of trying to hinder contacts between Russia and the US and "wanting the war to continue".

"We are in constant contact with our American colleagues; "This communication takes place several times a week and the dialogue continues. I believe that in the near future we will see even more active steps in this dialogue," Interfax quoted Dmitriev as saying.

He did not disclose details about the content of the talks.

In late May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was expecting a visit by Witkoff and Kushner.