Kremlin taking a step back? Putin: Trump asked me! I am ready for some compromises regarding Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of leading world news agencies that his American counterpart Donald Trump has asked Moscow to make some compromises regarding Ukraine, adding that Russia is ready to do so if Kiev does the same, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Putin indicated at the meeting, which took place at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, that Russia has all the necessary resources to achieve its military goals and that its forces continue to advance in Ukraine. However, "we are undoubtedly ready and willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine peacefully, and on the basis that we discussed during our meeting with President Trump in Anchorage," Putin noted.

He also said he was sure that Moscow and Beijing would soon sign new energy agreements that would be welcomed by world markets, but did not provide further details.

Russia has long sought to sign a contract to build a new gas pipeline, called "Power of Siberia 2," to supply gas to China through Mongolia.

He also commented on Russian-Indian relations, indicating that they would not be affected by Delhi's cooperation with Washington.

Putin noted that the United States was trying to put pressure on India, including on its ties with Moscow, but he said it was useless to try to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian leader also spoke about bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, noting that they are developing “very successfully, in an upward direction“.

“I want to say once again that our Kazakh friends, partners, are not easy at all. There is always a sharp discussion on almost every issue. This applies to financial relations, and relations in the industrial sphere, conditions for investment activities, and all kinds of large projects“, added Putin, quoted by TASS.