Donald Trump: I may or may not sell weapons to Taiwan

The United States has not yet authorized arms sales to Taiwan, said United States President Donald Trump in an interview with "Fox News".

"I may do it. I may not do it," he noted and stressed that US policy towards Taiwan has not changed.

The American head of state indicated that he had talked "a lot" about Taiwan during his visit to China.

According to him, Chinese President Xi Jinping does not want to "see a fight" on Taiwan, as it would be a "strong confrontation" after Xi warned that the Taiwan issue could push Washington and Beijing into "a dangerous situation".

However, Trump said he believed "we will get it done" on the Taiwan issue.

Washington does not officially take a position on Taiwan's sovereignty, but recognizes Beijing's position that the island is part of China.

China has not ruled out the possibility of using force to bring Taiwan under its control, although it defines "peaceful reunification" as the preferred option.