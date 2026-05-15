Iran does not trust the US and would only negotiate with Washington if the American side demonstrates serious intentions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said amid stalled talks to finally end the war between the two countries, reports "Reuters".

From New Delhi, where Araghchi participated in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, he said that all ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, except for countries at war with Tehran. He added that the vessels must coordinate their passage with the Iranian navy.

According to him, the situation around the strategic strait remains "very complicated".

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to most shipping since the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel in February. Before the conflict, about a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies passed through the strait.

Although Washington and Tehran declared a ceasefire last month, negotiations for a lasting peace agreement remain stalled. Talks brokered by Pakistan were suspended after the two sides rejected each other's latest proposals last week.

"The conflicting messages make us doubt the true intentions of the Americans regarding the negotiations," Araghchi said. According to him, Pakistan's mediation efforts have not failed, but are "at a difficult stage."

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran is striving to maintain the ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance, but is also ready to resume hostilities if necessary.

Among the main contentious issues between the two countries remain Iran's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi's statements came hours after US President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out. Trump also announced that he had reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Tehran should reopen the Strait of Hormuz.