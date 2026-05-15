Donald Trump issues new ultimatum to Tehran: Either we get the uranium or we go in

If Iran does not hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the United States, the Americans will come and get it themselves. This was stated by US President Donald Trump to journalists on board the plane traveling from Beijing, RIA Novosti reports.

"At the right time, we will either go in there or we will get it. I think we will probably get it. But if we don't get it, we'll go in," Trump said.

Earlier, the US leader said that Tehran had initially agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to Washington but then changed its mind.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran "has no trust" in in the United States and remains interested in talks only if Washington shows seriousness.

"They cannot achieve their goals through military action, but the situation would be different if they stick to diplomacy“, he stressed.

Iran has said it does not trust the United States and is interested in talks with Washington only if they are serious, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to journalists in Delhi during his visit to participate in the annual BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in India.

Iran is trying to observe the ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance, Araghchi also said.

The Iranian foreign minister said the current talks were marked by a lack of trust and that the conflicting messages had made Tehran doubt the true intentions of the American side. He stressed that all ships can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, except those of countries that are at war with Iran. He described the situation around the strait as very complicated and added that the country is trying to help control it.

According to him, Iran is interested in continuing energy cooperation with India and is aware of the consequences of the sanctions imposed by the United States. He also said that Pakistan's mediation efforts had not failed, but were facing serious difficulties.

Araghchi added that Iran was ready to both return to combat and seek a diplomatic solution.

The Iranian foreign minister also said he was open to China's assistance in resolving the conflict in the Middle East, Agence France-Presse reported.

Araghchi confirmed that Russia had offered its help in resolving the nuclear dispute with the West, DPA reported.

“I met with President (Vladimir) Putin in Russia and we also discussed the uranium issue,“ Araghchi said at a press conference of BRICS foreign ministers in Delhi. The Iranian diplomat added that he thanked the Russian leader for the offer.

During the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Putin said that Russia is ready to take Iranian highly enriched uranium for storage.

Iran's nuclear program has caused controversy in the international community. The United States, Israel and other Western countries accuse the Islamic Republic's leadership of trying to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies these accusations.

The West is particularly concerned by the fact that Iran has reserves of about 440 kg of uranium with a purity of up to 60%. If its purity reaches 90%, the Islamic Republic will be able to produce several atomic bombs.

US President Donald Trump insists that enriched uranium be exported from Iran. Iran is believed to be storing its uranium stockpiles in underground facilities that the United States bombed last year.

Araghchi's remarks today came hours after President Trump said his patience with Iran was running out and agreed in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that Tehran should reopen the strait, Reuters noted.