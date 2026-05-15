Far from Iranian missiles! UAE bypasses the Strait of Hormuz with a large-scale oil project

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will accelerate the construction of a new "West-East" pipeline, which will double the company's export capacity through the emirate of Fujairah. The press service of the Abu Dhabi government reported that the work is planned to be completed in 2027, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

"His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was informed about the new "West-East" pipeline project, which will double ADNOC's export capacity through Fujairah. The pipeline is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in 2027,” a statement said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

Currently, the main route for transporting oil from the UAE, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, is the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, which was put into operation in 2012. Its throughput capacity is approximately 1.5 million barrels per day. The construction of the new "West-East" pipeline will allow the UAE to significantly increase supplies to world markets through the port of Fujairah, located on the coast of the Gulf of Oman.

The "West-East" project envisages a 500-kilometer oil pipeline connecting Abu Dhabi's onshore fields in the Habshan region to the main oil terminal in Fujairah.