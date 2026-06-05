US authorities intercept boat carrying 240 Haitians

US authorities have intercepted a boat believed to be traveling from Haiti carrying 240 undocumented migrants, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said.

“This week, air traffic control agents discovered a boat carrying 240 Haitian migrants attempting to make an illegal sea crossing,“ he said in a statement.

The agency's chief said the overcrowded vessel was filling with water and was in danger of sinking. Scott stressed that attempting to illegally migrate to the United States remains dangerous and does not guarantee entry into the country.

Earlier, in an interview with Breitbart News, Acting Commissioner of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) David Venturella said that US authorities have forcibly removed more than 900,000 undocumented migrants from the country since Donald Trump took office in January 2025.