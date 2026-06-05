Putin: Speculation is that we are the big winner from the conflict with Iran, we would do everything to end it faster

The efforts of US President Donald Trump and the consistent policy of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may ultimately lead to a compromise and a resolution of the conflict in the Middle East. Russia, for its part, is ready to lend a helping hand if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of leading international news agencies.

„We proceed from the assumption that the efforts of the US administration, Trump's efforts and the consistent position of the Supreme Leader of Iran, aimed at protecting his country's interests and seeking a compromise, play a role – and we see that such a search is being carried out by both sides.“

“We hope that this search will end with a positive result and the conflict will be stopped and resolved“, Putin stressed. “If something depends on Russia, we are always ready to lend a helping hand. If not, we will simply rejoice with everyone else when this crisis is over.“

Russia is ready and will send all its forces to the conflict in Iran.

“We welcome the fact that, despite all the setbacks, we are currently able to cease fire and achieve reconciliation. And we will do our best to ensure that the situation is stable, thanks to the conflict. We support our friends. Let's direct all efforts, if our help is needed, and let's end the conflict," Kazatoy said.

Putin dismissed claims that Russia is the main beneficiary of the conflict for Iran as speculation.

“This is pure speculation that Russia is practically the only beneficiary of this conflict due to rising energy prices. Yes, rising prices are happening, we see it clearly, we understand it, and, of course, our companies benefit from it to some extent. But all this is temporary and short-term, and we would like to build long-term relations with all partners on a solid basis of mutual interest. In this case, our interest is for the conflict to end as soon as possible,“ he said.

The Palestinian tragedy is “forgotten“ against the backdrop of the events unfolding around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, but “has not disappeared“, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Now, against the backdrop of the events unfolding around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, the Palestinian tragedy is forgotten, but has not disappeared“, he said.

Putin noted that Egypt is making “a very significant contribution to efforts to resolve, to a just resolution of all issues related to Palestine“.

He added that Russia highly appreciates the efforts of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to resolve all situations in the Middle East. “I know that the Egyptian President is actively involved in the agenda related to resolving the crisis with Iran. He is in constant contact with all participants in this process. We are also in contact. We consult, listen, hear each other and take into account our positions“, Putin added.

The US administration has become distracted by the conflict in Ukraine and is focusing on the global crisis in Iran, Putin also said.

The Ukrainian conflict is local in nature, but European countries are trying to give it a global dimension, the Russian president said.

“While the crisis in Ukraine is mainly local, but unfortunately European countries are trying to give it a global dimension, the crisis around Iran is clearly global in nature. Just look at the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the world economy“, he said.

“We have good relations, trusting relations with Iran. It is a friendly country. The Iranian people, with their unity and readiness to fight, have proven that their opinion should be taken into account in resolving the crisis in the Middle East," the Russian leader said.

Iranian depleted uranium can be used for peaceful nuclear programs under the supervision of the IAEA, the Russian president believes.

“This uranium can in the future be depleted and used for peaceful nuclear programs in Iran under the supervision of the international community and the IAEA“, he said.

“I think Iran would be satisfied with such a decision, and all other parties to the process that have any suspicions should also be satisfied. The uranium would be presented, taken out and placed under control“, the Russian leader concluded.