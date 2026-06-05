A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami is not currently planned, Russian President Dmitry Peskov's press secretary told „Izvestia“.

„Not yet“, he told the newspaper when asked if a visit to Miami for the G20 summit was currently planned.

Peskov told TASS that he still did not know whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin would personally congratulate his American counterpart Donald Trump on his birthday on June 14.

„I don't know yet“, Peskov replied.

Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday on June 14. On Trump's last birthday, Putin congratulated him during a telephone conversation in which they discussed bilateral relations and current international issues.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is nearing its climax. Its central event, a plenary session with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be held today. A long speech by the Russian leader is expected at the beginning. In his address, Putin will focus mainly on economic issues and economic problems, both domestic and global, Peskov said. However, since “there is no such thing as a clean economy”, Putin will also touch on political issues in his speech at SPIEF.

The plenary session will then be attended by foreign representatives: Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Han Zheng of China, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia. After the speeches, they, together with the Russian leader, will answer questions on the main topics of the day.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held from June 3 to 6. Its main theme is “Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future“. The forum's program is dedicated to the formation of a new global development model in the context of global economic transformation.

The program includes the Forum of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Forum of Creative Industries, the International Youth Forum “Day of the Future“ and the Forum “Drug Safety“.