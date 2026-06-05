US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that negotiations for a possible deal with Iran are progressing well.

„As for Iran, you'll find out what the deal is. But the main part of it is that they will not have nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz will be opened immediately“, the US leader said.

„I think things are going very well, but we'll see. We'll win one way or another. We will win either on paper or militarily“, he said.

The US military has largely completed the demining of the Strait of Hormuz with the help of minesweepers, Trump said.

He stressed that if an agreement is reached between the US and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz “will be opened immediately“. “The Strait will be opened immediately and we have already completed most of the demining. We have high-tech underwater minesweepers“, the American leader said.

The United States would be prepared to resume large-scale military action against Iran if American service members were killed in Tehran's strikes, the president said.

“Frankly, that would be a good reason. "If they kill our military personnel, I think I would do it very quickly," he said.

Trump said he would be willing to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and would treat him with respect.

"I haven't suggested it, but some people have. If that happens, I would respect it," he said.

Reporters reminded him that the U.S.-Israeli military operation killed the current Iranian leader's father, wife and child. "Well, I would say I'm not his favorite person," Trump replied.