US President Donald Trump believes that Washington will be able to force Tehran to capitulate.

“Yes, I have no doubt“, the American leader answered a question from a Fox News journalist about the possibility of Iran's capitulation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic is ready for any scenario – both to resume the war with the US and to return to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict.

Trump said that tankers carrying Iranian oil were only able to transit to China because Washington allowed them to do so.

He was asked to comment on the fact that three tankers carrying Iranian oil were able to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and head to China.

“Because we allowed it to happen“, said the US president.

Trump believes that the United States does not need China's help to resolve the conflict with Iran.

He was asked to comment on his statement that Chinese President Xi Jinping had offered help to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

“I also said that we do not need help. "I didn't ask for it," he explained his version of events.