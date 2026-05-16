Tehran: Where is the UN when Trump brags about being a pirate, stealing foreign oil and wanting to destroy Iranian civil

The US statements about control over the Strait of Hormuz are intended for a domestic audience, thus Washington intends to regulate energy prices, believes Iranian ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei.

“The fact that they are spreading information through the media that they have control is more for internal use in America. To control the price of fuel, energy resources and oil“, the diplomat explained to TASS.

According to him, the US authorities are aware that the strait is controlled by Iran. "What the Americans are saying to Trump is more because they psychologically want to control the energy market," Sanay said.

He recalled that "before the war, a gallon (3.79 liters) of gasoline in the US state of California cost $2.40, now it is $5 and reaches $6.50." According to online portals tracking fuel prices in the US, the average price of gasoline with an octane rating of 87 to 94 in California is $6.30 per gallon.

One of the demands Iran conveyed to the US is the establishment of peace and security in the entire region, including Lebanon, Sanay said.

„Regarding our proposals: first of all, the war must end completely. We have asked for the establishment of peace and security in the entire region, including Lebanon. We also asked for our funds, frozen for many years in banks in different countries, to be unfrozen,” the diplomat said.

“And we would like the Americans to put an end to this maritime piracy and their maritime blockade. Donald Trump openly states and admits that the United States, like pirates, seizes tankers, takes oil and profits from it“, Sanay added.

“Imagine if Iran says something like that. An extraordinary, urgent meeting of the Security Council will be convened that very evening“, he stressed. “Trump writes that tomorrow he will completely destroy Iranian civilization and threatens to use nuclear weapons. But no one in the world protests against this. It is not clear where the UN is, where the Security Council is, where the international human rights institutions are“, the ambassador concluded.

Furthermore, Tehran, in its dialogue with Washington, insists that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war state. Iran believes it is essential that ships sail in accordance with established security requirements and pay the necessary fees.

In early May, Tehran sent Washington a 14-point proposal via Islamabad, outlining a roadmap for reaching an agreement. This document was sent in response to an earlier US initiative that included nine points.

The US and Israel have struck over 125,000 non-military targets in Iran, killing 220 children and nearly 260 women, the diplomat noted.

“According to some statistics, the US has attacked approximately 24,000 targets in Iran. 125,600 non-military targets - shops, residential buildings and apartments - have been damaged or destroyed. 220 children have been killed, including 17 under the age of five. 259 women have been killed,“ he said.