The New York Times: US and Israel are preparing to resume military action against Iran

The United States and Israel are actively preparing for a possible resumption of military action against Iran, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to them, the Islamic Republic could be the target of new attacks as early as next week. US President Donald Trump's advisers have prepared plans for the resumption of strikes, but the White House has not yet made a final decision, the newspaper notes. According to the sources, the options the US leader is considering include stepping up bombing against Iran and conducting a ground operation by special forces to remove enriched uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities.

Earlier, NBC News, citing sources, reported that the Pentagon is considering renaming the military operation against Iran to “Sledgehammer“ if the ceasefire is suspended, replacing “Operation Epic Fury“, which began on February 28.