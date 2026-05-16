May 16, 1915. The Entente Courts Bulgaria

On May 16, 1915, during the First World War, the Entente handed Bulgaria its first note, offering to attack Turkey and seize Eastern Thrace up to Midia-Enos. In return, after the end of the war, the Entente promised that our country would receive the "undisputed zone" in Vardar Macedonia and assistance for Kavala and Southern Dobrudzha. According to the secret annex to the Bulgarian-Serbian treaty signed on February 29, 1912, the undisputed zone covered the territory east of the Kriva Palanka line – the village of Gabovtsi on Lake Ohrid. During the Balkan War of 1912-1913, most of this area was conquered by the Serbian army. Despite the preliminary agreements after the end of the war, Serbia refused to return the lands to Bulgaria. This worsened relations between the two countries and accelerated the outbreak of the Inter-Allied War of 1913.

At the beginning of World War I, Bulgaria had not yet stabilized after the defeat in the Inter-Allied War. Therefore, Tsar Ferdinand I and the government of Dr. V. Radoslavov declared that the country took a position of neutrality towards the two warring groups - the Entente and the Triple Alliance. However, in the first months of the war, the favorable position of the ruling circles towards the countries of the Triple Alliance began to be evident.

In the spring and summer of 1915, when the need for new allies was extremely great for both military groups, Bulgaria became the object of their desire to attract it to themselves. There was no unified opinion among Bulgarian society about the country's position towards the military conflict. The majority of the Bulgarian people were against the country's participation in it. The exponents of this position were the farmers, the radicals and the broad socialists.

The narrow socialists took an even more extreme position, raising the slogan of building a Balkan federation as the best means of resolving the Bulgarian national question. Another part of Bulgarian society was in favor of Bulgaria's participation in the world war, but on the side of the Entente - democrats, populists and progressive liberals. And a third part, significantly smaller, is also for Bulgaria's intervention in the war, but as an ally of Austria-Hungary and Germany - Radoslavists, part of the Stambolovists and Tonchevists.

Taking advantage of the great powers given to him by the amended in 1911 Art. 17. of the Tarnovo Constitution, Tsar Ferdinand I undertakes secret diplomatic moves with the ruling circles of Vienna and Berlin. He and his government reject the proposals made by the Entente and further intensify their contacts with Austria-Hungary and Germany.

On August 24, 1915, a Bulgarian-German treaty and a secret agreement were concluded, supplemented by a military convention between Germany, Austria-Hungary and Bulgaria. According to these documents, Bulgaria undertook to intervene in the world war, and in return was granted the lands taken from the neighboring Balkan states after their defeat in the Inter-Allied War.

In parallel with these agreements, another one was concluded on August 24, 1915 - with Turkey, regulating the correction of the border between the two countries along the lower reaches of the Maritsa River.