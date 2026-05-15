Purge begins at SANS

A purge has begun at SANS. This is the first service to be targeted after the change of power. At exactly 4:59 p.m. on Thursday, the director of the “Human Resources“ directorate was replaced. “Eurocom“ learned this from its sources in counterintelligence.

A task has been set to sweep all other departments over the next few days. The priority for change is two main units - the “Financial Security“ directorate, which also includes control over smuggling and customs work, as well as the “Strategic Resources and Facilities“ directorate. It includes monitoring of energy, agriculture, healthcare and other areas of public life. It is not excluded that, according to the same scheme, today, on Friday, at exactly 16:59, orders for removal and new reassignments will be handed over to the people of the administration. In practice, they will learn about the reshuffle only on Monday, when they go to work. This was explained by our sources.

Today in the plenary hall, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev did not rule out changes in his department. However, he threatened that this would happen after he visited the regional directorates and personally familiarized himself with the results and their weaknesses.