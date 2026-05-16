Chinese President Xi Jinping “won points“ in his recent talks with US President Donald Trump, according to a commentary by the analysis department of a Japanese public television network.

“It is difficult to give a definitive assessment, but I got the impression that Xi Jinping won on points“, said Tomoyoshi Komiya, an editor for the network's international department with experience in both countries. Komiya expressed confidence that both sides are seeking to improve relations during the recent talks due to slowing economies. “Against this backdrop, the Taiwan issue has become a major focus of the summit, and the fact that China has been able to demonstrate its strength on the world stage, including regarding the Iranian issue, slightly tilts the scales in its favor“, he explained.

The expert expressed the opinion that China “is gradually building a system in which the Taiwan issue is resolved through negotiations between Beijing and Washington, with the ultimate goal of eliminating the American presence in Taiwan affairs“.

Speaking about the economic component of the negotiations, Comey noted that China's decision to order 200 Boeing aircraft, which the US president highlighted as an achievement, “are gifts that China gave to Trump“. “Beijing hoped to use them as leverage to extract some statements from the president on the Taiwan issue. However, events did not develop in the direction China wanted. In the economic sphere, both countries generally expressed readiness to build stable relations, so there is equality“, he explained.

The American leader visited China from 13 to May 15.