Night explosions in Kharkiv, Sumy and Krivoy Rog, a day of mourning has been declared in Kiev

Explosions rocked three Ukrainian cities, local media reported.

„Explosion in Kharkiv“, the TV channel „Obshchestvennoe“ reported this morning.

In addition, reports of detonations in the city were received at night. Similar incidents occurred in Sumy and Krivoy Rog.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, air raid sirens can be heard in several regions of the country.

Today is a day of mourning in Kiev due to the devastating consequences of Russian missile and drone strikes. The confirmed death toll from the strike on a high-rise apartment building in the Darnytsia district of Kiev alone has reached 24, including 3 children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian strikes had hit over 180 locations in the country, including more than 50 apartment buildings, a school, a veterinary clinic and a shopping mall. Critical infrastructure was also severely damaged, resulting in water supply disruptions in parts of Kiev.

The Russian military used a wave of over 1,500 drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles (including the Kh-101, Iskander and Kinzhal). Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized about 94% of the drones, but only 7% of the ballistic missiles due to an acute shortage of specialized anti-aircraft ammunition.

In addition to the capital, serious damage to civilian objects, port infrastructure and railway hubs was recorded in the Odessa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kremenchuk regions.