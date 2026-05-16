Cuba's power supply was restored on Friday after a power outage due to an energy crisis, AFP reported.

The Caribbean island of 9.6 million people, under a US energy blockade since January, has been suffering from critically low energy supplies in recent days.

Around 65% of the Cuban territory suffered simultaneous power outages on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy admitted that Cuba's oil reserves were "exhausted".

Following power outages in seven of Cuba's 15 departments on Thursday, the national electricity company (UNE) said on Friday it had restored power transmission network.

However, planned power outages continued, and the most important of Cuba's aging thermoelectric plants that support electricity production remained out of service after a breakdown.

The latest outage sparked a wave of public discontent.

Several other similar small demonstrations have taken place in neighborhoods in the capital.

Havana blames Washington's blockade for its severe energy shortages, while the United States says the crisis is the result of mismanagement.

Relations between the two countries are bleak, with US President Donald Trump imposing sanctions on Cuba and musing about invading it.

Despite the tensions, intergovernmental negotiations continue.

A high-level diplomatic meeting was held in Havana on April 10, marking the first landing of a US government aircraft in the Cuban capital since 2016. since.

On Thursday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with senior Cuban officials in Havana, with the communist government presenting the visit as a way to ease bilateral tensions.