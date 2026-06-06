Turkish fishing boat sinks after attack in Black Sea, sailor killed

One sailor was killed and four others were injured in an attack on a Turkish fishing boat in the Black Sea on Friday. The vessel sank.

There were five fishermen on board. One of them lost his life during the evacuation due to serious injuries.

The attack on the “Duru 67“, took place west of the Crimean peninsula, near the city of Sevastopol. Another Turkish fishing boat nearby – “Burak Kaya“, managed to quickly pick up the crew from the sinking vessel and set off for the Turkish port of Inebolu.

Later, a Turkish Coast Guard ship (TCSG-96) together with a medical team met the rescue vessel at sea to take on the wounded and the body of the deceased.

At this point, the Turkish authorities and the Coast Guard Command have not named a specific perpetrator and have not disclosed the exact circumstances or the weapon used to carry out the attack. Neither of the warring parties (Russia or Ukraine) has officially claimed responsibility for the attack on the fishing vessel.

Just a week earlier, a Turkish cargo ship was also hit by a drone in the Black Sea, for which Ukraine blamed Russia, and Ankara officially warned of an “uncontrollable escalation” in the region.

Drone attacks on oil tankers near the Turkish coast were also reported in late May.