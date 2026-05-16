Moroccan man runs over pedestrians in the center of Modena

A car has hit a group of pedestrians in the center of the city of Modena in southern Italy. At least eight people were injured, four of them seriously, Sky TG24 reported.

The media specified that the attacker is an Italian citizen of Moroccan origin. He is 31 years old, living in the province of Modena.

The incident occurred on the "Via Emilia" street in the city center. The car, coming from the direction of "Largo Garibaldi", was moving at high speed.

Behind the wheel was a man who, according to some versions, tried to flee after the accident and even stabbed a passerby with a knife.

Two of the injured were taken to a hospital in Bologna in serious condition, Modena Mayor Massimo Mezetti announced.

According to him, the car crashed into the sidewalk, hit a cyclist, and then ran over a woman who "suffered the most serious injuries, her legs were crushed".

"They saw that he had a weapon in his hand, but he didn't manage to stab anyone. "It seems he tried to hit someone," the mayor said.

According to television sources, four of the injured are in critical condition, two of them were taken to the "Baggiora" hospital in Modena, and two others — by helicopter to the "Maggiore" hospital in Bologna. Three other people with minor injuries were also taken to the "Baggiora" hospital.