UAE discusses nuclear safety after drone attack on nuclear plant

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates spoke by phone with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi after a drone attack on a nuclear power plant in the country. This was reported by Reuters, citing local sources, BTA reports.

In the incident, a drone caused a fire in an electric generator outside the protected perimeter of the “Baraka“ plant. According to authorities, no one was injured and radiation safety levels were not affected.

UAE officials said they were investigating the origin of the attack and stressed that the country reserves the right to respond to such actions, which it defines as a threat to security.

The Ministry of Defense also announced that two other drones were neutralized, which were launched from the western border of the country.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency expressed serious concern and defined any military activity that threatens nuclear safety as unacceptable. He added that the agency is closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with the authorities.

The Baraka nuclear power plant is the first in the Arab world and began operation in 2020. It covers a significant part of the country's electricity needs.