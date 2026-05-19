Athens calls on Kiev to withdraw all drones from Greek coast after kamikaze drone incident

Athens has signaled to Kiev to withdraw all drones from the Greek coast after the incident with a drone discovered near the island of Lefkada, the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini reports.

„Athens has signaled to Kiev that after the discovery and identification of the Ukrainian navy's drone on the island of Lefkada, it must withdraw all drones that remain under radar detection and away from the Greek coast“, the newspaper reports.

The newspaper, citing sources, reports that the drone discovered in early May on Lefkada turned out to be the kamikaze drone „Kozak Mamai“. She was transported by a ship docked in Libya. However, this was “just one drone out of an unspecified number”, the article says.

Greece believes that the actions of unmanned boats in the Mediterranean should be limited, as further escalation could lead to a complete loss of control over the situation.

“In the diplomatic sphere, Athens has already made it clear to everyone that the security and environmental risks posed by Ukrainian drones in the seas around Greece cannot be ignored”, the publication writes.

The newspaper also reports that Greece may raise the issue of the use of drones by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Mediterranean at the UN Security Council from the perspective of navigational safety.

The results of the investigation into the drone incident, conducted by the Greek General Staff of Defense, are currently being reviewed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who will decide what the next steps.

On May 8, the newspaper “Proto Thema“ reported that Greek fishermen had found a vessel with a running engine in a cave off the island of Lefkada. It was transported to the port of Vasiliki, where it was handed over to the coast guard.

Reuters reported that investigators in Greece believe that the Ukrainian drone found off the Greek coast deviated from its course due to a technical malfunction.

Last Monday, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis announced that Greece would inform the EU about the incident with the drone, which is likely to belong to Ukraine.