Man dies in work accident at SpaceX base in Texas

A man has died in a work accident at the SpaceX base in Texas, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing local authorities.

According to the magazine, the incident occurred on Friday, when an employee of one of SpaceX's subcontractors working on the Starbase complex died after a fall.

It is noted that in recent years SpaceX has accelerated the pace of improvements to the base, including the construction of infrastructure that would allow more frequent launches of the Starship spacecraft prototype.

The next Starship test flight is scheduled for May 20. According to the developer's plans, the Starship space system will be multifunctional and can be used in various versions for manned flights to low Earth orbit, satellite launches, and missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as to more distant celestial bodies.