Miguel Diaz-Canel: The collective punishment imposed on the Cuban people is an act of genocide

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the US administration's executive order of May 1, which prohibits third countries from exporting oil to Cuba, immoral, criminal and illegal.

“The executive order, which harasses and threatens third countries that seek to sell fuel to Cuba, expands the US embargo to unprecedented levels, punishes companies that seek to invest in Cuba or simply supply us with essential goods such as food, medicine, hygiene products and others, is immoral, illegal and criminal“, he wrote in X.

“The collective punishment imposed on the Cuban people, is an act of genocide“, Diaz-Canel stressed. “It must be condemned by international organizations and its perpetrators must be held accountable.“

The Cuban president also noted that “no one in the leadership of the Party, State and Government of Cuba or its military institutions has assets or property protected under US jurisdiction“.

“The US government knows this very well; so much so that there is not even evidence“, he stressed. Diaz-Canel also noted that “anti-Cuban rhetoric of hatred tries to create the illusion that such assets exist in order to justify the escalation of a comprehensive economic war“. “This is why we will continue to condemn in the most resolute and energetic way the genocidal embargo, which aims to suffocate our people“, emphasized the leader of the republic.