The battlefield situation in Ukraine is characterized by a tactical stalemate, accompanied by a gradual loss of momentum by Russian forces and intensified Ukrainian technological counterattacks.

Russia's spring offensive has stalled, with the past week and previous month setting a precedent - the Russian army reporting a net loss of territory for the first time since the summer of 2024.

Russian forces used the brief three-day ceasefire (May 9-11) around Victory Day to build up equipment and manpower in the Pokrovsk area. After the resumption of fighting, they intensified their offensive, using the dense spring vegetation and urban environment for camouflage and infiltration.

By using a new type of fixed-wing drone ("Molniya") to strike deep behind the lines, the Russian command expanded the scope of combat operations almost to the outskirts of the strategic city of Kramatorsk.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV) are demonstrating successes and noting a local offensive southeast of Staryukrainka (west of Gulyaipole) and northwest of Orekhov. Russian forces in the area have begun to employ unusual tactics, sneaking through underground gas pipeline networks to infiltrate the Ukrainian rear.

Russian attempts to create a secure buffer zone in Sumy and Kharkiv regions are facing stiff Ukrainian defense and counterattacks. The front around Kupyansk has been captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces after months of fighting to isolate small Russian groups in the city.

Ukraine maintains a significant technological advantage through the massive use of FPV drones (including fiber optic ones), which neutralizes the Russian numerical superiority in manpower. Russia responds with the massive use of destructive glide bombs on Ukrainian Armed Forces fortifications.

Ukrainian forces have dramatically increased the range of their drone attacks deep into Russian territory. In recent days, defense industrial enterprises in the Moscow region have been hit, as well as shipyards and Russian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on refineries (including plants in Astrakhan, Krasnodar, Perm, and Orenburg) have reduced average Russian fuel production to its lowest level since December 2009.