Amidst the protests in Bolivia: Washington supports the government of current President Rodrigo Paz

Amidst the protests in Bolivia, the US administration supports the government of current President Rodrigo Paz.

This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in X.

According to his version of events, “those who lost the elections in Bolivia last year are trying to overthrow the president through protests and roadblocks, with the support of organized crime and drug traffickers“.

“Today I spoke with my friend President Paz and assured him that the US fully supports the legitimate, constitutional government of Bolivia and rejects attempts to replace the institutional order with mob rule“, Landau said.

Anti-government protests have been ongoing in Bolivia for several weeks, with roadblocks across the country. Authorities blame supporters of former President Evo Morales for the resulting supply shortages and unrest.

On May 18, clashes and riots broke out in La Paz, the de facto capital of Bolivia, during which about 100 people were detained.