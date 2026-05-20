Tehran: US is the only country to have used nuclear weapons, but it spreads lies, false accusations and disinformation

According to a statement by the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN, the United States is abusing the UN Security Council by spreading lies about Iran and its peaceful nuclear program.

„The United States, the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons, is responsible for attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, as well as attacks on civilians and infrastructure. The United States continues to violate international law through illegal maritime blockades and its unconditional support for the crimes and atrocities of the Israeli regime in the region,” the statement said.

Iran’s permanent mission said that Washington “once again misuses the platform of the UN Security Council by spreading lies, false accusations and disinformation against Iran.” “In fact, a criminal and a thief is now acting as a prosecutor and judge, trying to cover up his own crimes,” the Iranian side stressed.