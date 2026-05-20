On May 20, 1506, at the age of 54, Christopher Columbus died in the Spanish city of Valladolid. He made history with his discovery of America.

On August 3, 1492, an Italian named Christopher Columbus and 90 sailors set off on a voyage on the flagship "Santa Maria". Two more ships - "Nina" and "Pinta" - followed him. They sailed west. Three long months passed. The sailors, exhausted and sick, threatened to head east to return. Columbus encouraged them, convinced that they would discover the spice route to the East. On October 11, at 10 p.m., Columbus spotted a light. The Pinta continued sailing and brought word that the light was actually on land. At dawn the next morning, October 12, the ships docked.

Christopher Columbus and his crew expected to see the natives of India and be introduced to the khan, their great leader. Therefore, they thought the first people they saw were Indians. They went ashore, dressed formally, knelt down and thanked God that they had made it there alive. From the natives, they learned that the island was called Guanahani. Columbus named it San Salvador and immediately declared it a Spanish possession. When they docked on another island, now called Cuba, they thought they had reached Japan.

Sailing in the area, he discovered the Caribbean Sea and many more islands. The largest of them, Cuba, Columbus mistook for a peninsula of Asia. Here they first saw tobacco, corn, and potatoes. From Cuba he sailed to the island of Haiti, where, according to him, "the most beautiful valleys in the world" descended to the shore. Columbus called this island Hispaniola (Spanish Island). However, one of the ships soon ran aground on the rocks. 39 sailors had to stay on Hispaniola in shelters built from the wrecked ship. Columbus called this first European settlement in America Navidad (Christmas). In early 1493, Columbus set sail for Spain with the remaining two ships. He brought several Indians, unseen plants, and bird feathers to Europe.

Columbus made three more voyages. He discovered a number of islands in the Lesser Antilles, reached the northern coast of South America, and on his last voyage landed on the continental coast - in Honduras, Central America.

After three consecutive voyages, Columbus remained in the dark about what exactly he had discovered. He died rich and famous, but never realized that he had discovered a land that was not India, but America.

Although it is generally accepted that Christopher Columbus was the first European to discover the New World of the Americas, there is still some controversy about this claim. According to some researchers and supporters of other travelers, before it was discovered by Columbus in 1492, America was discovered by ancient Scandinavian Vikings and wandering Irish missionaries.

The Zevzeks from the bathhouse in front of the Halls say that Christopher Columbus is like today's Bulgarian politicians.

Crossing the Atlantic, he did not know where he was going. Reaching the shore, he did not know where he was, and all this was done with state money.