Russia's losses on the front line are currently 3.5 times higher than those of Ukraine, said the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, in an interview with “Militarnyi“.

“Depending on the day, the difference in casualties can be sevenfold or even ninefold, sometimes this happens,“ he added.

Syrsky noted that everything possible is currently being done to minimize the losses of Ukrainian troops. At the same time, the Defense Forces are increasing the pace of destroying the enemy.

Ukraine is preparing a reform in the payment of military personnel - an increase in the minimum salary for military personnel is planned.

According to Sirsky, the minimum salary for military personnel after the reform will be 30,000 hryvnias.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that a Russian military operation from the territory of Belarus is currently fully feasible. He stressed that the Russian General Staff is currently actively calculating and planning offensive operations from the north, which means that the front will expand.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of attacks by the Ukrainian defense forces has exceeded the number of attacks by the Russian occupation forces for the first time during the war, Syrsky said in an interview with “Military“.

According to him, Russia is concentrating its efforts in several key areas: Pokrovsk, Ocheretinsky, Aleksandrovsky, Konstantinovsky, Limansky and partly Kupyansky. The largest enemy force along the entire front line, approximately 99,000 soldiers, is concentrated near Pokrovsk. Russia is conducting 35-40 assault operations there per day. However, Syrsky noted a significant change in the overall dynamics.

“Yesterday was characterized by the fact that the number of our counterattacks and offensive actions exceeded the number of the enemy's offensive actions for the first time“, he said.

In the Aleksandrovskoye sector, Ukrainian forces have already liberated approximately 500 square kilometers of territory and 12 settlements.



Earlier, Colonel Vladimir Polevoy, head of communications of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces, described the real picture of the fighting near Pokrovsk. According to him, "the occupiers have penetrated the northern part of the city and established their control zone there, 25 kilometers deep".

Military and political expert Dmitry Snegirev reported that the Russians in Donbas are trying to return to the tactics of combined attacks with heavy armor and "massive attacks" in the name of political victories and Kremlin narratives.