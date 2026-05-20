Pentagon: US reduces number of brigade combat teams in Europe from four to three

The United States has reduced the number of brigade combat teams deployed in Europe from four to three.

This was stated by the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell.

“The US Department of Defense has reduced the total number of brigade combat teams deployed in Europe from four to three. This returns us to the level of brigade combat teams in Europe from 2021“, said a Pentagon spokesman. He said that the decision was made “based on a comprehensive and multi-layered review of the disposition of US forces in Europe“. Parnell added that the decision to reduce the number of US troops in Europe "will delay the deployment of US forces in Poland".

"The Department will determine the final configuration of these and other US forces in Europe based on further analysis of US strategic and operational needs, as well as the ability of our allies to contribute to the defense of Europe", the Pentagon spokesman said.

He noted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett spoke by phone on Tuesday with Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Koscienniak-Kamisz and stressed the US's readiness to "maintain a military presence" in the country. Parnell also said that Poland "has demonstrated the ability and willingness to defend itself".

"Other US NATO allies should follow suit", he said.