Chinese supertankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid hopes for de-escalation between the US and Iran

Two Chinese supertankers - Yuan Gui Yang and Ocean Lily - have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz and left the Persian Gulf, loaded with about 4 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil, shipping data cited by Reuters shows, News.bg reports.

Their passage is seen as a positive signal for markets after the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran led to serious disruptions in global energy supplies.

US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could end “very quickly”, and Vice President J.D. Vance reported progress in talks with Tehran. This has strengthened hopes for de-escalation and a gradual restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz – a key route for global oil supplies.

“We're in a pretty good position,“ Vance said during a White House briefing.

Trump, for his part, said he was “an hour“ of a decision to renew strikes against Iran, but has postponed action after a new proposal from Tehran to cease hostilities.

The American president warned that in the absence of an agreement, new strikes could follow in the coming days, adding that the Iranian leadership is “begging for a deal“.

The conflict, which began nearly three months ago with joint actions by the US and Israel against Iran, has blocked hundreds of tankers in the Persian Gulf region and damaged energy and transport infrastructure.

Washington is under strong domestic political pressure to reach an agreement that would guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. High fuel prices and a drop in Trump's approval rating ahead of the midterm elections in November are further increasing tensions.

Markets reacted positively to signals from the White House. Brent crude fell to $110.16 a barrel before partially recovering some of its losses.

According to analyst Toshitaka Tazawa of Fujitomi Securities, investors are closely watching whether Washington and Tehran can find common ground for a peace agreement, with the US position changing almost daily.

Vance acknowledged that the negotiations are being hampered by the differing positions within the Iranian leadership. According to him, one of the main goals of Trump's policy remains the prevention of a nuclear race in the Middle East.

On the Iranian side, the chairman of the parliamentary national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said that Trump's decision to postpone an attack showed the realization that any action against Iran would lead to a "decisive military response."

Iranian state media reported that Tehran's latest proposal included a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, the withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran, the payment of compensation, the lifting of sanctions and the end of the US naval blockade.

Although the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is generally being respected, drones have been launched from Iraq in recent days at Persian Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, possibly by pro-Iranian groups.

The US and Israel say the military campaign is aimed at limiting Iranian nuclear program, missile capabilities, and support for regional militias. Despite heavy strikes and internal tensions, Iran retains a significant portion of its arsenal of enriched uranium, missiles, and drones.