Latvia reports drone in its airspace

Latvia's armed forces reported that at least one drone had entered the country's airspace, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The incident is part of a series of similar incidents that have heightened security concerns in the Baltic region in recent weeks.

Earlier today, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kościńska-Kamiś called on Ukraine to be more precise in its use of drones to prevent Russia from influencing their trajectory and entering the airspace of NATO countries.

His statement came after a series of drone sightings over the Baltic countries, which raised fears of escalation and incidents near the Alliance's borders.