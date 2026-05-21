US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a diplomatic deal between Washington and Iran would be impossible if Tehran introduced a system to collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

Rubio also said he hopes the Pakistani military chief's visit to Iran will help diplomatic efforts to end the war, stressing that some progress has been made.

"I believe the Pakistanis will go to Tehran today. So let's hope that this moves things forward," he told reporters in Miami before leaving for Sweden for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The secretary of state also said that Cuba had accepted the US offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid. "They say they have accepted it. We'll see if that means it works," he added, but stressed that the likelihood of "a negotiated peace agreement between the US and Cuba is not very high at this time."