Trump thought of Greenland, placed his hand on a mountain on the island

US President Donald Trump posted a photo of himself “placing his hand“ on a mountain in Greenland. The post appeared on his page on Truth Social.

In the image, a panorama of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, Trump greets the island. He is depicted next to the mountain, looking at the surroundings. The image also includes the caption: “Hello, Greenland!“

The US head of state did not explain the reason for the post.

In January, Trump announced his intention to establish control over Greenland, citing US national security interests. The Danish Ministry of Defense then promised to respond in the event of an invasion of the island.

Previously, Katie Miller, wife of the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and advisor to the US President Stephen Miller, posted a map of Greenland colored in the colors of the American flag on the social media platform X. She captioned the post with the word “soon“.