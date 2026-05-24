Russian air defense systems have shot down 7 guided bombs, 6 Czech Vampire MLRS missiles and 320 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Air defense systems have shot down seven guided bombs, six Czech Vampire MLRS missiles and 320 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles“, they said.

Since the start of the special military operation, 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 151,824 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29 468 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,725 multiple launch rocket systems, 35,075 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 62,415 special military vehicles.

„The Black Sea Fleet destroyed an unmanned ship of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the eastern part of the Black Sea“, the ministry reported.

In response to the terrorist attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilian targets in the Russian Federation, Russian servicemen launched a massive strike with Oreshnik, Iskander, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles against Ukrainian military command facilities, hitting the targets. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, air-, sea- and land-based cruise missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles against military command facilities, air bases and defense industry enterprises in Ukraine“, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the objectives of the strike were achieved, with all designated targets being hit.