Beach brawl in US leaves 19 injured

At least 19 people have been injured in a stampede on a beach in South Carolina, the New York Post reported, citing local authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on May 24 near the resort town of Myrtle Beach. Most of the injured suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, with only three requiring hospitalization. Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility that some of the injured traveled to nearby hospitals, meaning the actual number of injured could be higher.

Authorities have not yet revealed the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, stating only that the stampede occurred “near the scene“. However, the publication notes that an annual biker festival is currently taking place in the area. In May 2025, during the festival, a stampede occurred near the stage, injuring more than 10 people.